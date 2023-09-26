Agawam residents claim drivers creating hazardous conditions on Mill Street

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers as people in Agawam voice their concern over drivers speeding down Mill Street near the Agawam High School sports complex. Those who live along the street said the stretch of road is extremely dangerous for pedestrians.

“Trying to cross over because I’m a runner and when I’m trying to get over because I’m a runner and trying to get over to the other side to run down, it’s a challenge sometimes,” said Kathy Kalaitzidis of Agawam.

Kalaitzidis told Western Mass News about her experience with speeding traffic on mill street in Agawam. She and other neighbors we spoke with off-camera told us it’s dangerous for pedestrians trying to cross the road and for drivers trying to turn onto the busy street.

We took those concerns to Agawam City Councilor Paul Cavallo. He told us the road especially presents a greater risk for pedestrians who cross the street for games at the Agawam High School sports complex. He said pedestrians can’t see cars coming off Route 57 toward the high school coming up Mill Street until the last second.

“The church across the street from the school allows them, apparently, to park there,” Cavallo said. “There’s no crosswalk there, so you’re taking a risk going across. At least the crosswalk is there, but that’s not going to save a lot. That’s where a light is needed.”

Agawam City Councilor Rosemary Sandlin told Western Mass News that she and Cavallo have been working to implement pedestrian safety measures on Mill Street for years. She added that the equipment for better lighting and a solar-powered crosswalk have been ordered, but there are lingering challenges.

“I was told that the state had approved making it a 20-mile-per-hour zone. I was told the solar crossing panels were ordered and on their way. I was told that the intersection up here was going to get crossing signals. Now, they’re talking about November,” Sandlin noted.

