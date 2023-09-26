Chicopee farm begins Christmas tree tagging season

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We just entered the fall season, but Christmas is coming early in Chicopee as hundreds pick their Christmas trees ahead of the winter season.

Past the ghost, goblins, and ghouls prepared to haunt us for Halloween lies the makings of a winter wonderland. Trees are wrapped in bows, ornaments are ready to be hung, and sparkling lights are ready to shine bright.

“I’m in the happiness business, so I get to make people really happy when they come my way,” said Susan Lopes, owner of Paul Bunyan Tree Farm in Chicopee.

Lopes explained how the excitement for the holiday season starts on her farm as Christmas tree tagging ramps back up.

“Opening day was extra fun around here this year,” Lopes explained. “Over 400 people tagged their Christmas tree in those two-day time, Saturday and Sunday. We opened early and everyone rushed in and waited patiently while we hurried up and gave them out their name tag and their packet of ribbon and they ran out to the fields.”

It’s around the clock work to get the place ready for eager customers. Every tree takes 10 years to grow.

“Ninety-degree days during the summer, 30-degree days during the winter, we’re getting it done,” Lopes explained.

However, Lopes told us that decade-long wait for the beautiful tree to grow is all worth it when she sees families wrapping the tree they will unwrap their gifts under.

“We have so many families, so many great families that come here year after year. Some of the kids, run in, and say, ‘Do you remember me?’ and they hug me and we let them pick out whatever ribbons they like and they bring additional decorations. They’re so excited,” Lopes noted.

One of those former young ones on the farm was Chicopee native Katie Bishop. While her favorite holiday may have changed, she still remembers the joy of the season.

“I guess it did kind of get you right in the spirit. Fall, October is coming, the holidays are coming, so it kind of opens up that holiday mood,” Bishop said.

