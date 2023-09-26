Arraignment delayed for suspect accused of injuring trooper on I-91 in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There has been another delay in the case of the man accused of injuring a Massachusetts state trooper on I-91 in Holyoke. We’re told an arraignment is now expected sometime on Wednesday.

Michael Williams is accused of dragging a state trooper with his car on the highway after being pulled over on motor vehicle violations. The trooper was able to free himself from the car.

The driver then led officers on a three-hour-long manhunt after fleeing from the scene, while using a prostethic leg, but he was eventually caught by a state police sergeant and his K-9 partner, Roxy.

We have also gotten a better glimpse at the suspect. His upcoming court appearance will not be Williams’ first. Western Mass News obtained court documents dating back to 2012. In February 2012, Willaims was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a Northampton officer, but it doesn’t stop there.

In 2020, the driver ran into more legal trouble with a similar charge and just six months ago, in March, Williams was arrested and charged with operating under the influence.

He’s getting ready to add several other charges to that list including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and leaving the scene of a crash that caused personal injury.

