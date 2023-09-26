Arraignment delayed for suspect accused of injuring trooper on I-91 in Holyoke

Michael Williams
Michael Williams(Western Mass News)
By Mike Agogliati and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There has been another delay in the case of the man accused of injuring a Massachusetts state trooper on I-91 in Holyoke. We’re told an arraignment is now expected sometime on Wednesday.

Michael Williams is accused of dragging a state trooper with his car on the highway after being pulled over on motor vehicle violations. The trooper was able to free himself from the car.

The driver then led officers on a three-hour-long manhunt after fleeing from the scene, while using a prostethic leg, but he was eventually caught by a state police sergeant and his K-9 partner, Roxy.

We have also gotten a better glimpse at the suspect. His upcoming court appearance will not be Williams’ first. Western Mass News obtained court documents dating back to 2012. In February 2012, Willaims was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a Northampton officer, but it doesn’t stop there.

In 2020, the driver ran into more legal trouble with a similar charge and just six months ago, in March, Williams was arrested and charged with operating under the influence.

He’s getting ready to add several other charges to that list including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and leaving the scene of a crash that caused personal injury.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Candles were placed near the crash site along Route 7 in New Milford.
Officials: High school senior dies, 3 others critically injured after head-on collision
Arraignment delayed for man accused of hitting, dragging state trooper on I-91
Arraignment delayed for man accused of hitting, dragging state trooper on I-91
A group of friends in Utah has been giving out $1,000 tips at deserving restaurants. At one...
Surprise $10,000 tip leaves waiter, restaurant staff in tears
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation

Latest News

We just entered the fall season, but Christmas is coming early in Chicopee as hundreds pick...
Chicopee farm begins Christmas tree tagging season
Giovanni Davis
Springfield Police looking for missing Pennsylvania man
Some Springfield water customers may see their service interrupted Tuesday because of some...
Emergency water main repairs to impact some Springfield customers
Almost two months after lightning struck and fire erupted at the health science building at...
AIC students, staff continue to adapt following fire at health science building