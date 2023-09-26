Dry, Pleasant Weather Returns through Thursday!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Drier weather has finally returned as the remnant low of Ophelia continues moving away and high pressure builds in from the north. We still have a good amount of clouds around, but sunshine has been breaking out quite a bit, even in the lower valley! Highs today are much more seasonable with many hitting middle to even upper 60s.

Breezes will gradually subside tonight and with more clearing on tap, temperatures will get quite chilly. Overnight lows fall into the middle and upper 30s for most with a continued light northerly breeze. If wind goes calm, some spots in NW Mass could possibly see some light frost, but it’s not a good chance and not enough likelihood to warrant an advisory.

High pressure will give us some nice weather Wednesday with sunshine and some scattered clouds here and there. Temperatures climb back to near normal with highs reaching middle to upper 60s. Wind also looks lighter at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday will also be a pleasant day with a chilly morning, then a seasonable afternoon with sunshine and 70 degrees likely for many! Top 10 Weather Day!

Friday’s forecast is tricky as an upper level system crosses the mid-Atlantic with rain and high pressure to our north tries to keep us dry. Perhaps looking similar to last Saturday, we should see a lot of clouds and highs in the 60s with a chance for light rain or showers. The heavier rain should pass to our south, but some afternoon and evening light rain is a possibility for western Mass. Showers should exit by late Friday night or around sunrise Saturday.

Skies turn partly cloudy Saturday with a low risk for a few showers in the early morning. We look to salvage a nice day overall with highs back to 70 and a mainly rain-free day. A warming trend begins Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 80s. We could even get a day or two around 80 early next week with good sunshine!

