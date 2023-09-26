Emergency water main repairs to impact some Springfield customers

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some Springfield water customers may see their service interrupted Tuesday because of some emergency water main repair work.

The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission noted that the interruption will impact the westerly side of St. James Avenue from the intersection with Carew Street to 1116 St. James Avenue.

The commission noted that this work is not related to the massive water main break that occurred on September 12.

Service is expected to be restored in a few hours.

