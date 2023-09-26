‘Even in the rain, people come out’: Weekend downpours impact attendance at the Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s the start of the second full week of the Big E. But rainy conditions throughout the weekend and into Monday deterred many people from making the trip to West Springfield, but that didn’t stop everyone.

Western Mass News were at the fairgrounds for much of Tuesday night and the weather wasn’t ideal, but everyone we spoke with told us rain or shine they weren’t going to miss out on all the food and fun the fair has to offer.

Week two of the Big E is off to a rainy start, the dreary weather last weekend spilling into Monday.

This weekend, the Big E saw an average of 70,000 guests each day, compared to last year when there was an average of 87,000 guests every weekend a nearly 20-percent decline.

A big part of that difference can likely be blamed on the weather, although some fair-goers told us rainy days are the best time to go to the Big E.

“I’d honestly take this over a sunny day because there’s no lines, there’s no nothing,” said Samantha Coombs of Rhode Island. “You don’t have to bob and weave through people, it’s been really great!

Friends Duane Rogers and Rich Jernigan have been coming to the Big E for several years now, they said a little rain won’t dampen their spirits when it comes to getting out and enjoying the fair.

“This place is so nice and so welcoming to everyone, it owes me nothing,” added Rogers. “You just come and have a good time.”

“The rain might add a couple of layers but other than that, we’re going to be here, we’re going to show up and we’re going to spend some money!” expressed Jernigan.

While the rainy weather has slowed down business for many vendors, owner of Designs by Diana said sunny days make up the difference.

“We have been running as normally as we do,” noted Snee. “We have had some rainy weather this year but folks have been coming in on the days that are good.”

Diana Snee’s shop has been coming to the Big E for eleven years now, she said loyal clients are to thank for the business, regardless of the weather.

“Even in the rain, people are coming out and shopping and it seems like if they’re here in the rain they’re really serious,” said Snee.

Even with the wet weather we’ve been seeing lately, still nearly three quarter of a million people have already attended the fair since opening day and we still have about a week to go!

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.