Getting Answers: concerns over busy East Longmeadow intersection

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom to express concerns over a highly traveled intersection in East Longmeadow.

“I can’t even go down that intersection because I have PTSD from it,” said Emily Plourde of East Longmeadow.

A viewer reached out to us regarding the intersection of Prospect and Chestnut Streets. Plourde knows that area all too well after being involved in two car accidents in the intersection.

“Both my accidents were from people not stopping,” Plourde added.

She explained what happened during the first crash she was in at six years old.

“I don’t remember much from that one besides we were coming up the hill and someone didn’t stop at the stop sign, so they came right into my door and if I hadn’t been in a booster seat, it could have been life-ending for me,” Plourde explained.

The second car accident then happening in 2015.

“We were the same thing, coming up the hill. Someone didn’t stop at the same exact stop sign except they were going full speed and we ended up on the front lawn of one of the houses, went in between two trees,” Plourde added.

She told us she is extremely concerned about the intersection and wants town leaders to take action to make the area safer for all drivers.

“The people at the top of the hill, people should at least be yielding, not coming to a complete stop,” Plourde noted.

Town leaders said they are aware of their concerns and changes to the intersection have been implemented over the past year. East Longmeadow Police told us they recognize it is a difficult intersection and said in a statement, in part:

“Additional signage was added, including more speed limit signs and moving a stop line up on Prospect Street. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation also looked into making it a four-way intersection with stop signs and speed bumps, but that was not an option due to dot regulations.” “Going forward, we are asking drivers to obey the speed limit to help with safety concerns. We will also increase patrols in the area when time allows.”

Meanwhile, drivers echoed the need for people to slow down in the area.

“Honestly, the uphill shouldn’t even exist anymore, if you ask me because those people aren’t stopping because they have the right of way and you can’t even see,” Plourde said.

We also reached out to the town manager for comment, but we have not yet heard back.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.