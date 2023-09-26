Getting Answers: Local pediatrician weighs in on nation-wide shortage of amoxicillin

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A nation-wide amoxicillin shortage has pediatricians and parents concerned. We’re getting answers from a local doctor on what he is causing this shortage.

Doctor John Kelley or Redwood Pediatrics in East Longmeadow told Western Mass News on the surface this is a typical case of supply and demand, but it is becoming very challenging to treat sick children right now.

Amoxicillin is a liquid form of penicillin used to treat things like strep throat and ear infections in children. This specific liquid form is something that pediatricians find tastes better to their younger patients and therefore is their go to for treatment.

Although there are alternatives, Doctor Kelly of Redwood Pediatrics said those aren’t typically too appealing to kids either.

“You can unscrew and sprinkle on applesauce or pudding, and that’s perfectly fine too,” added Dr. Kelley. “That works well too and the only problem with that is some kids don’t like the grittiness. It’s like sand in your footing. It has little beads.”

although this is an option, it’s not easy getting a young child to try new things…

Something Alyssa Archuleta, mother of 2-year-old Milan, can agree with.

“I know if I were too approachable on right now with a pill, even like the chewable tablet or anything like that I have no shot,” expressed Archuleta. “It’s hard enough getting him to eat what I already give him never mind with some kind of chemicals in his spaghetti.”

Doctor Kelley told us this particular shortage is something he’s never had to deal with in his near two decades of practicing medicine.

He explained in the past when a patient needed amoxicillin, he just wrote the prescription and moved on. Now, it’s adding an extra 10 to 15 minutes of work each time.

“I have to just bite the bullet and call in the script,” said Archuleta. “I get a response back usually within 10 to 15 minutes from the computer saying it’s out of stock and I had to play the game of calling the pharmacy and find out what they do have in stock.”

If that fails, the responsibility falls on the parents, which can be hard for those who work and take care of a sick child.

“I think we have a lot going on like working two jobs and everything I don’t have time to be calling this pharmacy that pharmacy all the pharmacies in western Mass. trying to find a place that has the medicine that my son needs,” added Archuleta.

Doctor Kelley told Western Mass News, he hopes supply increases soon, since demand is on the rise.

“This is the time of year when supply is going up or saying, probably more strep, because in this case, kids are back in school and swapping germs back-and-forth,” noted Dr. Kelley. “I would say it’s almost inevitable that Milan’s gonna get some kind of sickness so it’s definitely kind of in concerning its in short supply, not just from Milan for all the kids out there especially those who are exposed and multiple children daily.”

Now Doctor Kelly wants to assure parents if you do scramble for a day or two trying to find the medication don’t panic. Just stay in contact with your child’s primary care doctor for recommendations on dosage.

