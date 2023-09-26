Police: teen dead, 3 suspects arrested following Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Three people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that took place earlier this week in Springfield.

Police were called to an apartment for a reported shooting victim on the 100 block of Lionel Benoit Road shortly before midnight on Sunday, according to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old male victim, along with three suspects who were at the scene.

The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died late Monday night.

Walsh added that 20-year-old Xavier Rivera, 18-year-old Luis Reyes-Santiago, and a 17-year-old female, who allegedly were in the same room with the victim at the time of the shooting, were arrested. An investigation by the department’s homicide unit led police to charge Reyes-Santiago and Rivera with murder.

In addition to the murder charge, Rivera and Reyes-Santiago have been charged with carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Both suspects were scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Springfield District Court.

Walsh noted that, due to her age, the name and specific charges for the juvenile female will not be released.

The case remains under investigation.

