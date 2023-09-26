Springfield Police looking for missing Pennsylvania man

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield are looking for your help in locating a missing man from Pennsylvania.

They said that 24-year-old Giovanni Davis from Williamsport, PA was last seen leaving Mercy Medical Center around 10 a.m. Monday and his family has not been able to reach him since then. Investigators believe he may be trying to return home.

Davis is approximately 5′11′' tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6360 or (413) 787-6300.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.