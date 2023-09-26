Springfield Police looking for missing Pennsylvania man

Giovanni Davis
Giovanni Davis(Springfield Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield are looking for your help in locating a missing man from Pennsylvania.

They said that 24-year-old Giovanni Davis from Williamsport, PA was last seen leaving Mercy Medical Center around 10 a.m. Monday and his family has not been able to reach him since then. Investigators believe he may be trying to return home.

Davis is approximately 5′11′' tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6360 or (413) 787-6300.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Candles were placed near the crash site along Route 7 in New Milford.
Officials: High school senior dies, 3 others critically injured after head-on collision
Arraignment delayed for man accused of hitting, dragging state trooper on I-91
Arraignment delayed for man accused of hitting, dragging state trooper on I-91
A group of friends in Utah has been giving out $1,000 tips at deserving restaurants. At one...
Surprise $10,000 tip leaves waiter, restaurant staff in tears
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation

Latest News

We just entered the fall season, but Christmas is coming early in Chicopee as hundreds pick...
Chicopee farm begins Christmas tree tagging season
Michael Williams
Arraignment delayed for suspect accused of injuring trooper on I-91 in Holyoke
Some Springfield water customers may see their service interrupted Tuesday because of some...
Emergency water main repairs to impact some Springfield customers
Almost two months after lightning struck and fire erupted at the health science building at...
AIC students, staff continue to adapt following fire at health science building