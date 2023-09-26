Supreme Court allows drawing of new Alabama congressional map to proceed, rejecting state’s plea

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court, June 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court, June 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the drawing of a new Alabama congressional map with greater representation for Black voters to proceed, rejecting the state’s plea to retain Republican-drawn lines that were struck down by a lower court.

In refusing to intervene, the justices allowed a court-appointed special master’s work to continue. On Monday, he submitted three proposals that would create a second congressional district where Black voters comprise a majority of the voting-age population or close to it.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Candles were placed near the crash site along Route 7 in New Milford.
Officials: High school senior dies, 3 others critically injured after head-on collision
Arraignment delayed for man accused of hitting, dragging state trooper on I-91
Arraignment delayed for man accused of hitting, dragging state trooper on I-91
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation
A group of friends in Utah has been giving out $1,000 tips at deserving restaurants. At one...
Surprise $10,000 tip leaves waiter, restaurant staff in tears

Latest News

General Electric washing machines are displayed at a retailer, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in...
US consumer confidence tumbles in September as American anxiety about the future grows
William Anthony Spivey, 36 (Photo from Horry County website)
Former police chief pleads guilty to 14 felonies for stolen drugs, money and guns
The late Jeffrey Epstein is shown in a file photo.
JPMorgan settles claims that it enabled Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking acts for $75 million
SNAP is designed to help provide extra funding to low-income families to buy groceries and is...
More money in your pocket: SNAP benefits are growing in October
Piedmont Elementary School math teacher Cassie Holbrooks helps a small group of fourth-grade...
Americans have poor math skills. It’s a threat to US standing in the global economy, employers say