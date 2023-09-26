Suspect arrested in connection with August murder in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A suspect is in custody in connection with a murder last month in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 25-year-old Edgardo DeJesus-Vazquez is facing charges including murder, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

On the night of August 6, police were called to the area of Hancock and Unions Streets for a reported shooting victim. When they arrived, they found the victim, identified as 29-year-old Emmanuel Hernandez-Garcia, who was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died.

“The investigation revealed that Hernandez-Garcia was involved in a physical altercation when he was shot. Detectives then were able to identify DeJesus-Vazquez as the alleged shooter,” Walsh explained.

An arrest warrant was granted for DeJesus-Vazquez on Monday and he was arrested on Tuesday on Pine Street. He was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Springfield District Court.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit, in conjunction with the Hampden District Attorney’s murder unit.

