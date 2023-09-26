Town by Town: Tania Barber Learning Institute unveiling, ‘Driving for the Cure’ event, job fair

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Springfield, Longmeadow, and Holyoke.

A special ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the Tania Barber Learning Institute in Springfield.

The event kicked off at 11 a.m.

It took place at the learning institutes new location on Sumner Avenue.

The new learning center is named after former president and chief executive officer of the Caring Health Center Tania Barber.

The 15th annual “Driving for the Cure” charity golf tournament was held on Monday morning.

The event took place at the hills country club in Longmeadow.

Players of all skill levels were able to participate in the tournament.

The event also included gourmet food, raffles, music, and silent auctions.

Lastly, a job fair was held in Holyoke.

It took place at the Steam Building on Race Street.

One unique thing about this job fair, guests didn’t have to leave their cars!

Masshire staff members went up to vehicles and handed them bags filled with jobs and information.

The event wrapped up around 1 p.m.

