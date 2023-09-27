Agawam officials hold meeting on decision to change school name

By Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti, Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A school committee meeting was held on Monday evening in Agawam.

The meeting discussed the committees decision to rename Robinson Park Elementary School after the town’s mayor, William Sapelli.

Several signatures have been collected by Agawam residents to overturn the committees decision.

One of those residents speaking out at Monday’s meeting.

”There’s a conflict of interest on this whole process because Mr. Sapelli is the chair person. “

”Personal prejudice or favoritism, political pressure, or temporary popularity should not be an influence in choosing a name for a school.”

The petition to overturn the committee’s decision has collected hundreds of signatures.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Candles were placed near the crash site along Route 7 in New Milford.
Officials: High school senior dies, 3 others critically injured after head-on collision
Arraignment delayed for man accused of hitting, dragging state trooper on I-91
Arraignment delayed for man accused of hitting, dragging state trooper on I-91
A group of friends in Utah has been giving out $1,000 tips at deserving restaurants. At one...
Surprise $10,000 tip leaves waiter, restaurant staff in tears
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation

Latest News

Toledo police lights
Police search for suspicious vehicle stopping by driveways in Montgomery area
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
‘We need a comprehensive plan’: Springfield leaders speak out on weekend shooting
Pleasant fall weather lingers through Thursday, but rain may return to end the week.
Janna's Wednesday Forecast
People who live along Mill Street told us drivers speed up and down the busy roadway which...
City councilors plan to implement safety measures for dangerous street in Agawam