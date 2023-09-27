Agawam officials hold meeting on decision to change school name

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A school committee meeting was held on Monday evening in Agawam.

The meeting discussed the committees decision to rename Robinson Park Elementary School after the town’s mayor, William Sapelli.

Several signatures have been collected by Agawam residents to overturn the committees decision.

One of those residents speaking out at Monday’s meeting.

”There’s a conflict of interest on this whole process because Mr. Sapelli is the chair person. “

”Personal prejudice or favoritism, political pressure, or temporary popularity should not be an influence in choosing a name for a school.”

The petition to overturn the committee’s decision has collected hundreds of signatures.

