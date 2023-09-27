Arraignment held for suspect accused of hitting, dragging state trooper on I-91

By Matt Price and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After two days of rescheduled arraignment dates, the driver accused of hitting and dragging a Massachusetts state trooper in Holyoke last week made an appearance in court Wednesday morning.

Michael Williams, 45, of Greenfield was arraigned at Holyoke District Court. He appeared before a judge at around 10:15 a.m., just five days after a traffic stop where Mass. State Police said he took off, hit a state trooper with his car at a rest stop on I-91 in the Holyoke area.

Williams later crashed his car and fled on foot into the woods. He was finally discovered almost three hours later and arrested.

The trooper did suffer non-life-threatening injuries.

This court appearance was put off until today, due to Williams being hospitalized.

At court on Wednesday, Williams did plead not guilty and a $100,000 cash bail was set. For the time being, Williams will be held in a correctional facility in Hampshire County and his next court appearance is scheduled for October 18.

