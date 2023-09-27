Closings arguments to be heard in fourth murder trial for Cara Rintala

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A jury will be hearing closing arguments in the Cara Rintala murder trial on Wednesday.

This is the fourth trial in 10 years for Rintala, who is facing a single count of murder in connection with the death of her wife, 37-year-old Annamarie Cochrane in 2010, who was killed by strangulation in their Granby home in 2010.

It’s a case that has made national headlines over time as the first two trials from 2013 and 2014 ended in mistrials because of hung juries.

As for the third trial, there was a conviction that was later overturned on appeal because the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court stated expert witness testimony was improperly used.

The trial we are currently witnessing began on September 6 and has since had 20 witnesses called by the prosecution and two by the defense.

Once closing arguments are heard Wednesday morning, the jury will then start deliberations.

