Dry, Pleasant Conditions Through Thursday

By Janna Brown
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a chilly start this morning with temperatures down into the 30′s in some spots! There was a tight of light frost in some of the sheltered, valley locations too. High pressure continues to move in this afternoon and will supply us with two beautiful late September days!

Fair skies linger tonight with wind becoming light to calm after sunset. It will be another chilly night with temperatures falling into the low 40s. Some areas of fog may form after midnight.

Thursday will be another beauty with early scattered clouds and fog giving way to sunny skies. Light breezes continue from the Northeast and temperatures rise to around 70 in the afternoon. More clouds drift in late ahead of our next weather system.

Friday’s forecast is still a bit tricky as an upper-level system crosses the mid-Atlantic with rain and high pressure to our north tries to keep us dry. Perhaps looking similar to last Saturday, we should see a lot of clouds and highs in the 60s with a chance for light rain or showers especially in the afternoon. The heavier rain should pass to our south, but some afternoon and evening light rain is a possibility for western Mass. Showers may stick around through Saturday morning, but improvement is likely as the day goes on.

We should salvage a nice day overall with highs back to 70 and a mainly rain-free day. A warming trend begins Sunday, October 1st, with highs in the middle to upper 70′s. Signs suggest that a huge ridge will build east and supply us with above normal temperatures and lots of sunshine for most of next week. Temperatures could push 80 a couple of days. The first week of October is looking perfect for leaf changing with warm, sunny days and cool nights!

