The Front Porch offers place to explore first time foods at The Big E

The Big E has been in existence for over a century and every year, more businesses are vying for a coveted spot on the fairgrounds, including food vendors.
By Amanda Callahan, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E has been in existence for over a century and every year, more businesses are vying for a coveted spot on the fairgrounds, including food vendors.

If you’re a regular Big E fairgoer, you might be looking for some new places to check out this year. The Front Porch at the fair features some of the new food vendors including Los Papi Platanos.

“So we serve loaded plantain French fries with different toppings. You can put on either chicken, steak, or pork with sautéed veggies. We do our own house sauce and our own seasoning, so everything is made in house, so we kind of give a unique and authentic taste to The Big E, bringing something different…so that’s why we came to The Big E this year,” said Eric Maldonado with Los Papi Platanos.

When Los Papi Platanos is not at the fair, you can find them at 355 Belmont Avenue in Springfield and they do cater events.

Across from Los Papi Platanos, you can find some lovely cupcakes at LuAnn’s Bakery.

“Here at The Big E fair, we have cupcakes and frosting shots. Our biggest seller has definitely been the pickle cupcake. That’s what everyone’s talking about,” said Annette Van Achterberg with LuAnn’s Bakery. “The pickle cupcakes is a vanilla base cupcake. It has pickles baked into it and it has a cream cheese and dill frosting.”

When LuAnn’s isn’t at the fair, they have two storefront locations in Ellington, CT where they also have coffee, baked goods, and a café.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that took place earlier this...
Police: teen dead, 3 suspects arrested following Springfield shooting
Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Suspect arrested in connection with August murder in Springfield
Giovanni Davis
Springfield Police locate missing Pennsylvania man

Latest News

A broken taillight is a common occurrence for many drivers, but it could result in a fine...
Westfield Police to launch new approach to help drivers address minor car issues
Closings arguments heard in fourth murder trial for Cara Rintala
Closing arguments heard in fourth murder trial for Cara Rintala
Arraignment held for suspect accused of hitting, dragging state trooper on I-91
Arraignment held for suspect accused of hitting, dragging state trooper on I-91
Westfield Police seeking suspect accused of using fake ID at banks
Westfield Police seeking suspect accused of using fake ID at banks