The Front Porch offers place to explore first time foods at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E has been in existence for over a century and every year, more businesses are vying for a coveted spot on the fairgrounds, including food vendors.

If you’re a regular Big E fairgoer, you might be looking for some new places to check out this year. The Front Porch at the fair features some of the new food vendors including Los Papi Platanos.

“So we serve loaded plantain French fries with different toppings. You can put on either chicken, steak, or pork with sautéed veggies. We do our own house sauce and our own seasoning, so everything is made in house, so we kind of give a unique and authentic taste to The Big E, bringing something different…so that’s why we came to The Big E this year,” said Eric Maldonado with Los Papi Platanos.

When Los Papi Platanos is not at the fair, you can find them at 355 Belmont Avenue in Springfield and they do cater events.

Across from Los Papi Platanos, you can find some lovely cupcakes at LuAnn’s Bakery.

“Here at The Big E fair, we have cupcakes and frosting shots. Our biggest seller has definitely been the pickle cupcake. That’s what everyone’s talking about,” said Annette Van Achterberg with LuAnn’s Bakery. “The pickle cupcakes is a vanilla base cupcake. It has pickles baked into it and it has a cream cheese and dill frosting.”

When LuAnn’s isn’t at the fair, they have two storefront locations in Ellington, CT where they also have coffee, baked goods, and a café.

