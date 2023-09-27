Katy Perry joins Peppa Pig

(WFSB) - Superstar Katy Perry is joining the cast of the hit children’s show Peppa Pig.

The show’s official X, formerly Twitter, account posted that she’ll voice a new character named Ms. Leopard in a Peppa Pig special that’s set to air next year.

We’re SO excited to announce that @katyperry is the voice of the new character, Ms. Leopard in a Peppa Pig special, next year! 🎆 🎉



All casting and filming for Ms. Leopard were contracted and completed before the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes and are compliant with SAG-AFTRA rules pic.twitter.com/xV8VzwMCxV — Peppa Pig Official (@peppapig) September 27, 2023

The deal was contracted and completed before the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes happened.

The show said it was compliant with SAG-AFTRA rules.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.