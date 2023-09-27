Katy Perry joins Peppa Pig
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - Superstar Katy Perry is joining the cast of the hit children’s show Peppa Pig.
The show’s official X, formerly Twitter, account posted that she’ll voice a new character named Ms. Leopard in a Peppa Pig special that’s set to air next year.
The deal was contracted and completed before the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes happened.
The show said it was compliant with SAG-AFTRA rules.
