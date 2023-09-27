Law professor explains important case notes as Cara Rintala trial awaits a verdict

By Kristin Burnell, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Ty Coney
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Over a decade ago, Annamarie Cochrane was found murdered by strangulation in her home in Granby. Her wife, Cara Rintala, then became a suspect in the case that has not concluded in over a decade.

The first 2 trials happened in 2013 and 2014 resulting in hung juries. A third trial in 2016 ended with the jury finding Rintala guilty of 1st-degree murder. However, in 2021 the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court overturned the decision stating expert witness testimony was used improperly.

This current trial began on September 6 with closing arguments wrapping up on Wednesday.

“Annamarie’s body is covered in white paint. In the inference the commonwealth wants you to draw is that was to cover up trace evidence. Why does Cara Rintala need to cover up trace evidence in her own house?” said Rintala’s Defense Attorney, Rosemary Scapicchio.

The Commonwealth argued that Rintala spilled paint in their home’s basement to cover up a crime scene, eliminating any evidence.

“Some blood couldn’t be seen until this crystal violet was applied, and suddenly the bright purple fluorescent glow came out. there is blood that used to be there that the defendant tried to clean up and remove,” said First Assistant District Attorney, Steven Gagne.

Western Mass News spoke to a local law professor who says the paint in question sets the time frame for when a medical expert suggests the victim died.

“When it dries, it would suggest that the paint would be a different color. but if it was freshly put on her, then it would be the color that comes out of the bucket. it was the color coming out of the bucket,” said Dr Bridgette Baldwin, Professor of Law at Western New England University.

She adds this case is historic for the state of Massachusetts.

“it was the 1st case where there was domestic violence and a murder charge brought against a same-sex LGBTQ couple. I could use this case in my evidence class all day long to talk about Daubert because that was the quintessential issue in overturning the conviction before. We just hope that justice is done in this particular case,” said Baldwin.

Dr. Baldwin estimates it could take between 1 and 4 days for the jury to reach a verdict.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that took place earlier this...
Police: teen dead, 3 suspects arrested following Springfield shooting
Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Suspect arrested in connection with August murder in Springfield
Giovanni Davis
Springfield Police locate missing Pennsylvania man

Latest News

Unsettled to end the week, but we dry out this weekend and a warmer stretch gets started!
Janna's Thursday Forecast
The series celebrates achievements by women leaders.
Springfield Technical Community College celebrates Hispanic Heritage month
Grant to help bring update to Boys and Girls Club Family in Springfield
Grant to help bring update to Boys and Girls Club Family in Springfield
Miguel Angel Rodriguez
Man convicted in 2020 kidnapping and rape of Springfield girl