Man convicted in 2020 kidnapping and rape of Springfield girl

By Maria Wilson and Ryan Trowbridge
Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A verdict has been reached in the trial of a man accused of kidnapping and raping an 11-year-old Springfield girl in 2020. An AMBER Alert led to the arrest and gained national attention.

Miguel Angel Rodriguez faced a judge one more time on Wednesday to learn his fate. A judge ruled Rodriguez is guilty of kidnapping the girl as she walked home from her bus stop in Springfield on January 15, 2020.

Rodriguez was found guilty on all charges including raping a child and intimidating a witness.

For the past week, Rodriguez has been on trial. He waived his right to a jury trial, which meant the decision laid in the hands of the judge.

Rodriguez will be back in court in two weeks for sentencing.

