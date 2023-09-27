Police search for suspicious vehicle stopping by driveways in Montgomery area

MONTGOMERY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Montgomery Police are searching for a vehicle near Pitcher Street stopping in people’s driveways.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, officers received a report of a white Sedan in the area of Pitcher Street that has been stopping in several people’s driveways.

Officials said there are officers looking for the car in the area to investigate for any suspicious activity.

If you or anyone has any information on the vehicle or have any photos and footage, you are asked to contact the Montgomery Police Department at (413) 862-6209.

There is no further information at this time.

