Sleep like an ogre: Shrek’s Swamp listed on Airbnb

Shrek’s swamp is located in the Scottish Highlands and features a mud-laden, moss covered murky...
Shrek’s swamp is located in the Scottish Highlands and features a mud-laden, moss covered murky watered abode.(Airbnb/Dreamworks)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Airbnb is trying to make one fantasy story very real for people just in time for Halloween.

It has re-created Shrek’s Swamp based on the 2001 animated movie. Ogre fans will find the place very earthy.

Shrek’s swamp is located in the Scottish Highlands and features a mud-laden, moss-covered murky watered abode.

Guests can light earwax candles, sit around a fire and enjoy Donkey’s freshly made waffles for breakfast.

Interested guests can request a two-night stay starting Oct. 13.

Up to three people will then get to visit the unique home Oct. 27-29.

Guests will be responsible for their own travel to and from Scotland.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that took place earlier this...
Police: teen dead, 3 suspects arrested following Springfield shooting
Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Suspect arrested in connection with August murder in Springfield
Giovanni Davis
Springfield Police locate missing Pennsylvania man

Latest News

A retail shop was damaged, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, Philadelphia. A flash mob-style...
Mobs of masked teens ransacked Philadelphia stores. Police say 15 to 20 have been arrested
The temporary restraining order blocking the law would remain in effect until a full trial can...
Montana judge blocks enforcement of law to ban gender-affirming medical care for minors
FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates,...
White House: US soldier who crossed into North Korea 2 months ago is in American custody
Cara Rintala
Closings arguments heard in fourth murder trial for Cara Rintala
After two days of rescheduled arraignment dates, the driver accused of hitting and dragging a...
Arraignment held for suspect accused of hitting, dragging state trooper on I-91