Springfield Technical Community College celebrates Hispanic Heritage month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield Technical Community College celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month on Wednesday.

The college held part of its “We the Women” speaker series this afternoon.

The series celebrates achievements by women leaders.

Wednesday’s guest speaker was self-published author Mydalis Vera.

Throughout her life, Vera has faced several hardships. She was raised by a Puerto Rican mother with limited English knowledge.

Now, she aspires to help people in the community overcome various challenges.

“My business, hopefully, one day will evolve into a space where other women, Latina writers have a voice and have a space to sort of come together. To have a safe space to start that journey of writing,” said Vera.

