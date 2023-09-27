Springfield Technical Community College celebrates Hispanic Heritage month

By Abigail Murillo Villacorta and Ty Coney
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield Technical Community College celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month on Wednesday.

The college held part of its “We the Women” speaker series this afternoon.

The series celebrates achievements by women leaders.

Wednesday’s guest speaker was self-published author Mydalis Vera.

Throughout her life, Vera has faced several hardships. She was raised by a Puerto Rican mother with limited English knowledge.

Now, she aspires to help people in the community overcome various challenges.

“My business, hopefully, one day will evolve into a space where other women, Latina writers have a voice and have a space to sort of come together. To have a safe space to start that journey of writing,” said Vera.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that took place earlier this...
Police: teen dead, 3 suspects arrested following Springfield shooting
Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Suspect arrested in connection with August murder in Springfield
Giovanni Davis
Springfield Police locate missing Pennsylvania man

Latest News

Unsettled to end the week, but we dry out this weekend and a warmer stretch gets started!
Janna's Thursday Forecast
Closing arguments were given for the September 6 trial of Cara Rintala on Wednesday.
Law professor explains important case notes as Cara Rintala trial awaits a verdict
Grant to help bring update to Boys and Girls Club Family in Springfield
Grant to help bring update to Boys and Girls Club Family in Springfield
Miguel Angel Rodriguez
Man convicted in 2020 kidnapping and rape of Springfield girl