Teen struck by truck in Turners Falls

TURNERS FALLS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office has confirmed to Western Mass News that a teenager on a bike was struck by a truck around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Turners Fall Road and Millers Fall Road in Turners Falls.

The teen was taken to Baystate Medical Center and the driver of the truck remained on the scene.

So far, no charges have been brought forward.

