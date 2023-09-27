Teen struck by truck in Turners Falls

The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office has confirmed to Western Mass News that a teenager...
The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office has confirmed to Western Mass News that a teenager on a bike was struck by a truck around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Turners Fall Road and Millers Fall Road in Turners Falls.(MGN)
By Joe Chaisson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TURNERS FALLS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office has confirmed to Western Mass News that a teenager on a bike was struck by a truck around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Turners Fall Road and Millers Fall Road in Turners Falls.

The teen was taken to Baystate Medical Center and the driver of the truck remained on the scene.

So far, no charges have been brought forward.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that took place earlier this...
Police: teen dead, 3 suspects arrested following Springfield shooting
Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Suspect arrested in connection with August murder in Springfield
Giovanni Davis
Springfield Police locate missing Pennsylvania man

Latest News

Miguel Angel Rodriguez
Man convicted in 2020 kidnapping and rape of Springfield girl
Arraignment held for suspect accused of hitting, dragging state trooper on I-91
Arraignment held for suspect accused of hitting, dragging state trooper on I-91
A broken taillight is a common occurrence for many drivers, but it could result in a fine...
Westfield Police to launch new approach to help drivers address minor car issues
Closings arguments heard in fourth murder trial for Cara Rintala
Closing arguments heard in fourth murder trial for Cara Rintala