Town by Town: Breast Cancer Awareness, MCAS success

By Addie Patterson, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Ty Coney
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking you to Springfield and West Springfield.

The city of Springfield will be honoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month, by lighting up pink.

Mayor Sarno made that announcement earlier Wednesday.

“This year marks the 30th anniversary of Rays of Hope. To celebrate this occasion, the city is asking all of the local businesses and residents to help ‘light up Springfield pink’ for breast cancer awareness during the month of October.”

Wednesday’s announcement took place outside city hall at 1030 a.m.

Fausey Elementary School in West Springfield was recognized Wednesday for doing well in MCAS.

A ceremony was held at the school at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. Fausey is one of the 65 schools in the state to do well in MCAS. Several local leaders were also in attendance for Wednesday’s ceremony.

