Westfield Police to launch new approach to help drivers address minor car issues

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A broken taillight is a common occurrence for many drivers, but it could result in a fine during standard traffic stop. However, one local police department is taking a different approach.

Advanced Auto Parts might be the next natural stop if your taillight goes out or if you maybe need more windshield wiper fluid, but what if you’re able to come to the story with a gift card in hand, thanks to the Westfield Police Department.

Picture this: you’ve been pulled over. The officer informs you your left brake light is out. Instead of a citation, they hand you a gift card to have it fixed.

“In that moment, I would think, one, this has to be a prank and, two, where is this money coming from?’” said Alex Blake of Westfield.

To answer that question, they are $10 gift cards from Advanced Auto Parts through a $1,000 donation that benefits the police department. Westfield Police told Western Mass News that they are still ironing out what vehicle safety infractions qualify. They said that broken taillights are a perfect example for the community policing initiative.

“I think it’ll be very beneficial to the community and it shows that we’re not only there to enforce the law, but we’re also there to in trying to get their vehicles safe and up to par,” said Westfield Police Capt. Stephen Dickinson.

Westfield Police Sgt. Doug Lavalley presented the idea to the department after hearing about the national campaign with Advanced Auto Parts at a leadership conference. It aims to build relationships with community members.

“That’s great. I’ve been pulled over for stuff like that. I’ve had a headlight out,” Blake noted. “I think the main issue a lot of people are in crunch. Stuff is expensive nowadays, so if that can help, if they go to their local Advanced, then yeah, I think that’d be great.”

Ideally, it’s a traffic stop that keeps drivers and roads safer in Westfield.

“What we hope to get out of it is that residents of the community realize that we’re not out there just trying to enforce. When we see good programs like this, we want to take advantage of it and helps the citizens as well,” Dickinson added.

More details are expected following the official launch of the initiative on October 6.

