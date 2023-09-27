Westfield Police seeking suspect accused of using fake ID at banks

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Westfield are asking for you help in identifying a suspect.

On Friday, the suspect was found to be impersonating a customer with a fake identification at the M&T Bank on Elm Street and withdrew a large amount of money.

Police said the suspect also tried to do the same thing at another M&T Bank branch in Windsor, CT on Tuesday. In that incident, he was seen driving a gray Dodge Caravan with possible Florida plates.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact with Westfield Police Det. Jason Williams at (413) 642-9384 or via email.

