Airdrop training held at Westover Air Reserve Base Wednesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Three rounds of airdrop training took place this afternoon at Westover Air Reserve base in Chicopee.

Each round included 4 aircrafts. We stopped by to learn more about the process.

“It closely mimics what we do in an operational when we actually need to drop those wartime supplies and food and water for humanitarian assistance,” said Lt. Taylor Stedman, of the CT National Guard.

Stedman tells us low-cost items like water and reusable parachutes were used during Wednesday’s training.

