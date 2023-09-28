Emergency crews called to fire in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters have been called to a house on Brookside Circle in Northampton for a fire.

This was around 4:30 Thursday afternoon.

Western Mass News sent a crew to the scene.

We can see Northampton firefighters on the roof and smoke coming from what appears to be a garage attached to the house. Heavy fire damage can be see to this side of the house.

Firefighters have been called to a house on Brookside Circle in Northampton for a fire. (Western Mass News photo)

No word yet if anyone was inside the house at the time of the fire.

Western Mass News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

