Food banks preparing for possible government shutdown

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - “So, if they shut down briefly, it will have a very minimal impact. If it goes beyond that there might be some issues,” said Laura Sylvester.

Ahead of the expected government shutdown this weekend Public Policy Manager for the Food Bank of Western Mass Laura Sylvester, assures Western Mass News they are actively preparing just in case the SNAP and WIC benefits do run out in November. Sylvester says they’ll have enough food in their warehouse, to last them through December to allow them to feed the extra mouths.

She says any federal workers who are furloughed or who do not get paid during the shutdown should apply for benefits.

“Federal workers should know that they are eligible for SNAP benefits instead of life because SNAP is still going to be able to take new applications through October”

However, Western New England University history Professor John Baick says those already in the system should be fine. However, any new applicants may experience delays. Especially for brand-new moms applying for WIC benefits.

“The problem is a baby who hasn’t been born yet it’s not in the system yet. There are people who haven’t planned ahead because of the circumstances of their lives or because they didn’t know they were eligible,” said Baick

Sylvester tells us they are working with other local food pantries and anti-hunger organizations to make sure they can help anyone who’s struggling during the shutdown.

With inflation and the end of the pandemic era benefits a few months back, the food bank was already overwhelmed. but they don’t want massachusetts residents to panic, instead, they urge people to reach out to federal lawmakers and apply pressure.

“We really think it’s unacceptable for the government to shut down in this way it just impacts people who are already you know living in hard times,” said Sylvester.

If you have any more questions click here to go to the Massachusetts government shutdown FAQ page.

web https://www.mass.gov/info-details/federal-government-shutdown-frequently-asked-questions

