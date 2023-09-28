Getting Answers: possible government shutdown’s impact on Western Mass.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As a government shutdown appears to be imminent, we wanted to find out what that could mean for those of us in western Massachusetts.

Western New England University history Professor John Baick told us that the last time this happened was in 2018 when the United States saw a record breaking 35 days of government shutdown and Baick told us me if we get anywhere near that, we could be in trouble.

“You have to live through one of these to really understand what it’s going to be like and we’re going to start feeling the effects pretty soon,” Baick noted. “It’s going to start small and separate and isolated, but the pain is going to become really significant.”

Baick told Western Mass News that the federal government is essential and it’s also the largest employer in America, which begs the question: what happens when the government shuts down and millions of workers are forced to perform their regular duties with no pay?

“There might be someone who works at Westover, finds out he is essential to the military safety of our country, but won’t be getting a paycheck. That person will not be able to pay for his family’s rent because they live off-base and how does that affect our military readiness,” Baick added.

Baick explained that the federal government is funded in different ways. For example, post offices, Social Security, and veterans associations are not line items in the federal budget. However, much of the government is funded through what’s called annual appropriations and part of that money is set aside to hire and train new employees and with a shutdown that gets put on hold.

“We can all relate to the idea of being the new person in the office, or the senior person in the office showing us someone the rope. Those ropes are going to be cut until this shutdown stops,” Baick said.

With millions of government workers comes tens of thousands of open positions at any given moment, nevermind adding a period of free labor pushing people to leave their 9-to-5′s, Baick said this lack of staff can lead to some major delays.

“As early as next week, we could even say slowdown in the airport, even the people that work safety, security, air traffic are essential, but what happens when someone says ‘I can’t make my rent. I have to quit my job, so I can work at another job,’” Baick explained.

In western Massachusetts alone, we have tens of thousands of people who either work for the federal government or with people in the federal government.

“For example, a lawyer right now, who is working on a civil case with the federal government, that person’s going to find out that that lawyer’s been furloughed and their work has to be discontinued,” Baick noted.

Although criminal cases are deemed essential, civil cases could be put on-hold along with issuing permits and federal licenses.

Baick assured Western Mass Nass that we shouldn’t panic just yet. However, it’s still cause for major concern.

“If this government shut down goes on for more than a few weeks, it’s probably going to push us into a recession,” Baick added.

