Juvenile crime currently on the rise in Springfield, city & state officials react

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - “We need to look at all types of legislation that addresses juvenile issues,” said State Representative Carlos Gonzalez.

2023 has been a record-high year of violence for the city of Springfield. Most recently, involving teenagers with this city hitting its 27th homicide of the year this week.

“I found so many preventative and proactive youth programs. So the avenues are there,” said Mayor Domenic Sarno.

On Sunday, a shooting inside an apartment building in Springfield claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy. 3 people were arrested in connection to the murder, all between the ages of 17 and 20.

On Tuesday, 19-year-old Daniel Walker and two 14-year-olds were arrested in connection with a stolen car, two crashes into cruisers, and 3 police officers injured.

Gonzalez, house chair of the public safety committee, tells Western Mass News conversations about stricter laws involving teens are ongoing at the state house.

“You have juveniles that are under 16 laws and then you have adults that are 17 and over,” said Gonzalez.

He says juvenile justice involves more than laws on the books.

“We also need to expand on many of the diversion programs as well as prevention programs, the root causes of what’s leading juveniles to enter the arena of crime,” said Gonzalez.

He also spoke about some of the current laws in place, including programs aimed to help Springfield.

“We have programs that we provided particularly more recently in our budget, 13 million for the SSYI Grant and 12 million for the Shannon Grant and a lot of that money is coming to the city of Springfield. and that’s to prevent crime. We’re looking at how we can enhance those laws to make sure we can reach children earlier, expand on community policing and our working relationship with law enforcement,” said Gonzalez.

He adds that parents are an important part of the conversation when addressing crime among teenagers.

