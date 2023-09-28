Lovely Fall Weather Back Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a cold and even frosty start (for some), we ended up with a beautiful, seasonable fall day with highs around 70.

Chilly again tonight thanks to high pressure keeping dry air and mostly clear skies in place. Temperatures fall into the lower 40s by sunrise with a few spotty upper 30s. Areas of fog are possible through sunrise as well.

Thursday will look a lot like today did with good sunshine and seasonable temperatures back to around 70. Breezes stay light from the northeast, and we should see scattered clouds that will gradually increase late in the day ahead of our next weather system.

The forecast gets tricky for the end of the week as our next weather-maker approaches. An upper-level disturbance will approach the mid-Atlantic, meanwhile remnant moisture from Ophelia continues to linger off the coast. Another low forms and passes well to our south, but rain will move northward into southern New England and the mid-Atlantic Friday through early Saturday.

Meanwhile, high pressure remains over northern New England, and so the battle commences. The high will try to keep us dry and the coastal low will try to bring in rain. The result looks to be the heaviest rain staying south and west of our area with only occasional showers or sprinkles Friday. Lots of clouds and cooler with highs in the 60s. Shower chances increase Friday evening and night, and some light rain remains possible Saturday morning-mainly south of the Mass Pike.

Any showers early Saturday should exit early, and the afternoon will be dry and pleasant with some partial clearing. A pattern shift comes our way starting Sunday and we shift into a stretch of more summer-like weather! Sunshine and highs near 80 or in the low 80s are expected from Sunday through most of next week!

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.