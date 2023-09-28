Parade of Big Balloons in Springfield canceled for fourth year

The Cat in the Hat, as seen in the Parade of Big Balloons in Springfield, MA
The Cat in the Hat, as seen in the Parade of Big Balloons in Springfield, MA(Western Mass News / File)
By Robin Stockler, Chris Pisano and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Once again, there will be no Parade of Big Balloons to kick-off the holiday season in Springfield. For the fourth year in a row, the parade has been cancelled. The Spirit of Springfield said that an ongoing helium shortage is keeping the balloons on the ground.

The parade has been an annual tradition and brought families from around western Massachusetts to downtown Springfield on the day after Thanksgiving, but that all came to a halt in 2020. The coronavirus pandemic deflated the decades-long event because of supply chain challenges.

An ongoing shortage of helium across the globe has driven costs sky high. The parade, which marched down Main Street, showcased giant cartoon characters, handled by dozens of volunteers, but not this year.

“The cost of the helium alone is extraordinary and it’s a waste…The parade, itself, of the big balloons is a mile and a half and you’d be spending $30,000 for the helium,” said Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt.

Matt told Western Mass News that they had hoped the prices would have come down this year, but with the war in Ukraine now going for over a year, the supply is still strained.

While the parade is grounded in Springfield for yet another year, there are plans in the works to bring holiday fun back in new ways.

“Frankly, we’re looking to do something really different starting next year that we can count on, you know, so we don’t have to be at the mercy of the ups and downs in that industry,” Matt added.

However, for this year, there’s still plenty of holiday fun planned, including the Bright Nights Ball and, of course, Bright Nights itself, which now in its 28th year. There is also the Bright Nights 5k road race, which sold out within a day, and a holiday concert as well.

“We have a full array of things that are happening,” Matt explained. “It’s something we did for so many years. It was a tradition and that’s why you don’t want to stop those, so we’re trying to find something to replace that, not knowing what’s going to happen.

While Halloween is still aways off, set-up has already begun for this year’s Bright Nights at Forest Park. The annual display opens for the season on the day before Thanksgiving.

