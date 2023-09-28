RMV holds Driver’s license workshop for undocumented immigrants

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Back on July 1, the Work and Family Mobility Act went into effect which allows undocumented immigrants in Massachusetts to get a driver’s license.

In order to help undocumented immigrants navigate the process, a workshop organized by State Representative Carlos Gonzalez and the Registry of Motor Vehicles was held in Springfield on Thursday.

Sarah Lavoie is the RMV’s Deputy Chief of Staff, she says Thursday’s event gave Springfield-area immigrants the chance to learn step-by-step how to get a learner’s permit and driver’s license.

“My personal experience getting a driver’s license was a long time ago and it’s a very specific process, you don’t remember all the details. We want to spread as much information as possible so people can move through the process smoothly,” said Lavoie.

We also spoke with Representative Gonzalez who says since the law went into effect, there has been a surge in the number of people applying for a driver’s license. He says the RMV has seen more than 40-thousand people trying to get an appointment.

If you missed out on today’s event, the RMV does have multilingual resources on their website, additionally, we’re told we can expect to see more events like this one in the future.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.