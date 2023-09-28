Teen seriously injured in Easthampton stabbing

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities are investigating after a teenager was stabbed in Easthampton.

Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, said that one teenager stabbed another teenager around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. She noted that “the juveniles are known to each other.”

The victim has been hospitalized with serious injuries.

Loisel noted that the case remains under investigation, but because it involves juveniles, no other details can be released.

