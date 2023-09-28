Teen seriously injured in Easthampton stabbing

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities are investigating after a teenager was stabbed in Easthampton.

Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, said that one teenager stabbed another teenager around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. She noted that “the juveniles are known to each other.”

The victim has been hospitalized with serious injuries.

Loisel noted that the case remains under investigation, but because it involves juveniles, no other details can be released.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
A southern Indiana trucking company has filed for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in...
Trucking company files for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in business
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Miguel Angel Rodriguez
Man convicted in 2020 kidnapping and rape of Springfield girl
FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana...
Winner of $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot claims prize in Florida

Latest News

Eastern Equine Encephalitis and West Nile Virus have been found in more mosquito samples in...
West Nile Virus, EEE found in more local mosquito samples
A Springfield woman was injured Thursday after her apartment filled with smoke.
Woman hospitalized after Springfield apartment fills with smoke
The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has released the name of the person who was killed in a...
Victim of deadly Springfield shooting identified
Springfield Police released this picture of the cruiser that was totaled after being hit at the...
Springfield Police: stolen vehicle suspect hits 2 cruisers, injures 3 officers