Town by Town: Green ‘n Fit, Health Clinic, Farmers Market

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking you to Chicopee, Springfield, and Longmeadow.

Several volunteers helped revitalize the Chicopee Community on Thursday.

It’s all part of the Green ‘n Fit neighborhood rebuild project. 100 volunteers helped fix up homes on state and pendexter streets. Together, they were able to work on 4 houses.

Volunteers did various services like painting, gardening, and yard work.

In Springfield, the community caring clinic helped with an open house on Thursday afternoon. The clinic offers a variety of mental health, psychiatric, and substance use services for patients.

Thursday’s open house was a chance for community members to learn more about the services and staff the clinic has to offer. The clinic is located at 55 State Street.

A farmers market was held Saturday afternoon at the Longmeadow shops.

The market had an assortment of locally grown fruits and veggies, baked goods, honey, milk, cheeses, flowers, and more!

The event ran from noon until 6 p.m.

