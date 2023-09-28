Town by Town: Green ‘n Fit, Health Clinic, Farmers Market

Western Mass News Town by Town
Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Addie Patterson, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse, Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere and Ty Coney
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking you to Chicopee, Springfield, and Longmeadow.

Several volunteers helped revitalize the Chicopee Community on Thursday.

It’s all part of the Green ‘n Fit neighborhood rebuild project. 100 volunteers helped fix up homes on state and pendexter streets. Together, they were able to work on 4 houses.

Volunteers did various services like painting, gardening, and yard work.

In Springfield, the community caring clinic helped with an open house on Thursday afternoon. The clinic offers a variety of mental health, psychiatric, and substance use services for patients.

Thursday’s open house was a chance for community members to learn more about the services and staff the clinic has to offer. The clinic is located at 55 State Street.

A farmers market was held Saturday afternoon at the Longmeadow shops.

The market had an assortment of locally grown fruits and veggies, baked goods, honey, milk, cheeses, flowers, and more!

The event ran from noon until 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
A southern Indiana trucking company has filed for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in...
Trucking company files for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in business
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Miguel Angel Rodriguez
Man convicted in 2020 kidnapping and rape of Springfield girl
Arraignment held for suspect accused of hitting, dragging state trooper on I-91
Arraignment held for suspect accused of hitting, dragging state trooper on I-91

Latest News

“I found so many preventative and proactive youth programs. So the avenues are there,” said...
Juvenile crime currently on the rise in Springfield, city & state officials react
In order to help undocumented immigrants navigate the process, a workshop organized by State...
RMV holds Driver’s license workshop for undocumented immigrants
Firefighters have been called to a house on Brookside Circle in Northampton for a fire.
Emergency crews called to fire in Northampton
Government shutdown deadline approaches
Getting Answers: possible government shutdown’s impact on Western Mass.