Victim of deadly Springfield shooting identified

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has released the name of the person who was killed in a shooting that happened Sunday around noon on Lionel Benoit Road in Springfield.

When police arrived, they found Javian Lopez, 17, of Springfield and he later died at Baystate Medical Center.

Xavier Rivera, 20, of Ware and Luis Reyes-Santiago, 18, of Springfield were arrested on several charges including murder, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and other gun-related charges. They are currently being held without the right to bail and are due back in court on Wednesday.

