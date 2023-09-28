Water main break impacting several Westfield streets

Parts of Westfield may be experiencing no water service due to a water main break.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Parts of Westfield may be experiencing no water service due to a water main break.

The city said that the break occurred along Knollwood Drive and, as a result, water service has been shut down for the following streets:

  • Knollwood Drive
  • Knollwood Circle
  • Cedar Lane
  • Maria Drive
  • Summit Drive
  • Northridge Road
  • Vincent Drive

City officials noted that water service will be off until further notice.

