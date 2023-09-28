Water main break impacting several Westfield streets

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Parts of Westfield may be experiencing no water service due to a water main break.

The city said that the break occurred along Knollwood Drive and, as a result, water service has been shut down for the following streets:

Knollwood Drive

Knollwood Circle

Cedar Lane

Maria Drive

Summit Drive

Northridge Road

Vincent Drive

City officials noted that water service will be off until further notice.

