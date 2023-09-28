Water main break impacting several Westfield streets
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Parts of Westfield may be experiencing no water service due to a water main break.
The city said that the break occurred along Knollwood Drive and, as a result, water service has been shut down for the following streets:
- Knollwood Drive
- Knollwood Circle
- Cedar Lane
- Maria Drive
- Summit Drive
- Northridge Road
- Vincent Drive
City officials noted that water service will be off until further notice.
Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.