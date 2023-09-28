West Nile Virus, EEE found in more local mosquito samples

(WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health confirmed on Thursday that West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Palmer, while Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) was found in Wilbraham on September 20.

Public health officials urge residents to take precautions such as apply insect repellent with DEET and wearing long sleeves and pants during peal mosquito hours from duck until dawn.

You are also advised to drain any standing water that could attract them and repair any broken or damages screens.

