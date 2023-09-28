Westfield woman pleads guilty to making hoax bomb threat against Boston hospital

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) – A Westfield woman has pleaded guilty to charges that she called a hoax bomb threat into a Boston hospital.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that 37-year-old Catherine Leavy pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges of making a false bomb threat and intentionally conveying false or misleading information.

Investigators said that in August 2022, law enforcement began monitoring threats made against Boston Children’s Hospital and their employees. Among the services provided at the hospital is their Gender Multispecialty Service program, which is a healthcare program focused on gender-diverse and transgender adolescents.

Prosecutors explained that on August 30, 2022, a bomb threat was called into the hospital, whereby the caller reportedly said “There is a bomb on the way to the hospital, you better evacuate everybody you sickos.” The hospital and surrounding area was locked down and a search was conducted. No explosives were found at the hospital.

An investigation of subscriber and call records, as well as of location information for the phone number, reportedly found that the number was subscribed in Leavy’s name. Cell phone tower data also reportedly indicated that the phone was near Leavy’s home when the threat was made.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Leavy’s home was searched in September 2022 and the phone that was used to make the threat was found.

“In an on-scene interview with law enforcement, Leavy expressed disapproval of Boston Children’s Hospital on multiple occasions. Leavy also admitted that she called in the threat to Boston Children’s Hospital on Aug. 30, 2022, but stated that she had no plan or intention to actually bomb the hospital,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office added in a statement.

Leavy was arrested in September 2022 and was indicted by a federal grand jury in October 2022.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 19, 2024.

