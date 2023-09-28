Westover Air Reserve Base prepares for possible government shutdown

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As the possibility of a government shutdown looms, we’re getting answers on how this will impact our local military.

Western Mass News stopped by Westover Air Reserve Base Wednesday.

We spoke with Colonel Gregory Buchanan. He tells us the airlift wing is monitoring the situation very closely and that they’re in constant communication with headquarters.

“Right now we are on a wait-and-see mode but we are looking at preparations for an orderly shutdown if it does come to that,” said Buchanan.

Colonel Buchanan tells us that if a shutdown were to happen, it would impact a significant number of employees.

