Westover Air Reserve Base prepares for possible government shutdown

As the possibility of a government shutdown looms, we’re getting answers on how this will...
As the possibility of a government shutdown looms, we’re getting answers on how this will impact our local military.(Western Mass News)
By Addie Patterson, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Ty Coney
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As the possibility of a government shutdown looms, we’re getting answers on how this will impact our local military.

Western Mass News stopped by Westover Air Reserve Base Wednesday.

We spoke with Colonel Gregory Buchanan. He tells us the airlift wing is monitoring the situation very closely and that they’re in constant communication with headquarters.

“Right now we are on a wait-and-see mode but we are looking at preparations for an orderly shutdown if it does come to that,” said Buchanan.

Colonel Buchanan tells us that if a shutdown were to happen, it would impact a significant number of employees.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that took place earlier this...
Police: teen dead, 3 suspects arrested following Springfield shooting
Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’
A southern Indiana trucking company has filed for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in...
Trucking company files for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in business
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Suspect arrested in connection with August murder in Springfield

Latest News

Each round included 4 aircrafts. We stopped by to learn more about the process.
Airdrop training held at Westover Air Reserve Base Wednesday
Miguel Angel Rodriguez
Couple who helped rescue 11-year-old kidnapping victim react to guilty verdict
Town by Town is taking you to Springfield and West Springfield.
Town by Town: Breast Cancer Awareness, MCAS success
Westfield State University students, faculty, and staff received an unexpected email this week...
Westfield State University changes COVID-19 attendance policy