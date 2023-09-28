Woman hospitalized after Springfield apartment fills with smoke

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Springfield woman was injured Thursday after her apartment filled with smoke.

Springfield Police Capt. Drew Piemonte said that crews responded to Melha Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators found that there was a fire in the fireplace, but the damper or chimney flue was not open and the apartment filled up with smoke.

Piemonte added that a woman inside the apartment reportedly tried to fix the problem, but she was overcome with smoke. She was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

