Girl Scout cookies could cost you a little more this year

Girl Scouts of the USA says prices vary because local councils set them.
Girl Scouts of the USA says prices vary because local councils set them.( Marit & Toomas Hinnosaar / Flickr | Marit & Toomas Hinnosaar / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Girl Scouts across the country are learning a real-life lesson in inflation.

A number of councils are increasing cookie prices to cover rising costs.

Girl Scouts of the USA says prices vary because local councils set them.

Classics like Thin Mints will now cost $6 in some areas, matching the price of varieties like S’mores and Toffee-Tastics.

The new Raspberry Rallies are recent proof that boxes can be worth a lot to buyers. They sold out quickly and then went on eBay for several times the initial rate.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic.
Teen seriously injured in Easthampton stabbing
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
FILE - Former Boston Red Sox player Tim Wakefield looks on before the start of a baseball game...
Red Sox say Tim Wakefield is in treatment, asks for privacy after illness outed by Schilling
The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has released the name of the person who was killed in a...
Victim of deadly Springfield shooting identified
Shortly after closing arguments ended, a judge found Miguel Rodriguez guilty of kidnapping and...
Couple who helped rescue 11-year-old kidnapping victim react to guilty verdict

Latest News

Taylor Swift watches from a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL...
Jets ticket prices soar after rumors that Taylor Swift may be there
A sharp increase in gas costs drove the August price increase,.
Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge shows a slight rise
FILE - The Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. returns...
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California dies at 90
LNL: Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dead at 90
FILE - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
Clock is ticking as United Autoworkers threaten to expand strikes against Detroit automakers