Local food banks and State represenatives prepare for likely government shutdown

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - “I’m so sad we might be in this position again as we were 5 years ago,” said Jodi Falk.

The United States bracing for another potential government shutdown as lawmakers have yet to reach a deal to extend federal funding.

“It is our first responsibility to keep the government open,” said U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren.

If a deal is not reached, people locally and across the country will see a pause in federal services, programming, and pay. The executive director of Rachel’s Table in Springfield tells us they are ready to respond to those in need, should a shutdown happen.

“In the past 3-4 months we have developed a program where we are moving more and more food than we ever have before. We doubled our work in Hampshire County and we’re looking to do that in the other two counties we served, Hampden and Franklin County. We will be pivoting that food to places that need it the most so our goal is to reach out to all of our agencies. We serve 67 agencies at this point,” said Jodi Falk.

Western Mass News also speaks exclusively with U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Friday about the urgency of the situation.

“We have over 3,000 active-duty military stationed in Massachusetts who are not going to get paid during a shutdown. We have about 125,000 mommas and babies who count on nutrition supplements from the federal government. I’m talking about baby formulas here who are not going to have access to that,” said Warren.

She tells us right now the Senate is on the same page, but the House remains divided.

“Over in the house, all of the democrats want to keep the government open but there are a handful of extremist republicans who are running the show over there and they are heading this government towards a shutdown,” said Warren.

Meanwhile, on a local level, community organizations are addressing the need to remain united.

“We have to recognize that someone who we don’t know right next to us might be going to a pantry or might need to know if this government shutdown happens and it’s really important to come together,” said Falk.

