Local programs look to step up to decrease juvenile violence in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday, a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in an apartment building, three people were arrested in connection with his death all between the ages of 17 and 20.

Just a couple of days later, 19-year-old Daniel Walker and two 14-year-olds were arrested in connection with a stolen car, a crash, and three police officers being injured.

These are the latest examples of youth-involved crimes here in Springfield in the midst of a violent year for the city.

Proving it will take a village to quell the issue.

“We also need to expand on many of the diversion programs as well as prevention programs, the root causes of what’s leading juveniles to enter to the arena of crime,” said State Representative Carlos Gonzalez.

State Representative Carlos Gonzalez and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno say one avenue towards a solution lies in prevention.

“I fund so many preventative and proactive youth programs. So the avenues are there,” said Sarno.

One local organization stepping in to provide local youth with an escape from the violence is the Springfield Boys and Girls Club.

“They’re all teenagers being taken off the hot city streets in the summer, being brought into a building, and really just enjoying themselves. We’ve seen in our area, in the North End, violence pretty much goes away when we’re open,” said Vincent Borello.

Vincent Borello is the Executive Director at the Carew Street Club, where there are several programs designed to give local kids a community to be a part of.

“Every day we hear, ‘What would we do if we didn’t have the boys & girls club in our neighborhood?’ What we offer them, parents say how life-changing it is for them,” said Borello.

The impact is huge.

“I think that we are changing lives, I believe we are saving lives one at a time,” said Borello

Borello tells me there are several programs designed specifically for teens with the issue of gun violence in mind, including one program to foster relationships between kids and officers and also a program called “Guitars, not guns,” where teens have the opportunity to learn and own a musical instrument of their own.

