Rain leads to pumpkin crops taking hit coming into the fall season

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Rain has been a major headline and stress factor through the summer for farmers in western Mass.

Friday’s rainfall did not make things any easier.

For McCray’s farm in South Hadley, owner Steve McCray says his pumpkin crops have taken a big hit.

“Brutal. Just too much rain. It just doesn’t stop. The damage was done in July and August. and now, this is just salt in the wounds,” said McCray

He tells Western Mass News about 30% of their pumpkins are currently in the field. But mother nature has heavily contributed to most of the crop getting flattened despite good pumpkin stems.

As a result, he has had to buy pumpkins from other farms in the region to sell but has dealt with a financial burden.

“It’s bad. It’s just a bad year. We’ve bought two or three loads of pumpkins already to help supplement what we have.”

While pumpkins are on stands for kids and families to pick, the rain is not stopping the farm from offering other fall entertainment.

“There’s three rides for the kids, and then two rides that are more teenager-themed. It would give everybody something to do while they’re here,” said McCray

McCray says people can still come to the farm to pick pumpkins even if things are mucky.

“We’ll continue to buy pumpkins to make sure, when they get on the ride and go out in the field, that they’re able to pick a pumpkin they want to pick,” said McCray.

McCray’s farm advises those looking to pick pumpkins out in the field to wear boots while walking in the mud.

