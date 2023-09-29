Rain leads to pumpkin crops taking hit coming into the fall season

Friday’s rainfall did not make things any easier.
Friday’s rainfall did not make things any easier.(Western Mass News)
By Matt Price, Photojournalist: Rich Crane, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Ty Coney
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Rain has been a major headline and stress factor through the summer for farmers in western Mass.

Friday’s rainfall did not make things any easier.

For McCray’s farm in South Hadley, owner Steve McCray says his pumpkin crops have taken a big hit.

“Brutal. Just too much rain. It just doesn’t stop. The damage was done in July and August. and now, this is just salt in the wounds,” said McCray

He tells Western Mass News about 30% of their pumpkins are currently in the field. But mother nature has heavily contributed to most of the crop getting flattened despite good pumpkin stems.

As a result, he has had to buy pumpkins from other farms in the region to sell but has dealt with a financial burden.

“It’s bad. It’s just a bad year. We’ve bought two or three loads of pumpkins already to help supplement what we have.”

While pumpkins are on stands for kids and families to pick, the rain is not stopping the farm from offering other fall entertainment.

“There’s three rides for the kids, and then two rides that are more teenager-themed. It would give everybody something to do while they’re here,” said McCray

McCray says people can still come to the farm to pick pumpkins even if things are mucky.

“We’ll continue to buy pumpkins to make sure, when they get on the ride and go out in the field, that they’re able to pick a pumpkin they want to pick,” said McCray.

McCray’s farm advises those looking to pick pumpkins out in the field to wear boots while walking in the mud.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic.
Teen seriously injured in Easthampton stabbing
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
A no-trespassing sign hangs on a gate outside a private property, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in...
Town closes picture-perfect road leading to Sleepy Hollow Farm after social media influencers clog it
FILE - Former Boston Red Sox player Tim Wakefield looks on before the start of a baseball game...
Red Sox say Tim Wakefield is in treatment, asks for privacy after illness outed by Schilling
The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has released the name of the person who was killed in a...
Victim of deadly Springfield shooting identified

Latest News

The United States bracing for another potential government shutdown as lawmakers have yet to...
Local food banks and State represenatives prepare for likely government shutdown
MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. Home to the New York Jets, and New York Giants (Source:...
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance rumors lead to ticket boom for upcoming Jets game
A growing trend getting more popular, here, across western Mass.
TikTok trend leads to uptick in stolen vehicles, dealerships offer fixes
Coffee generic
What you can get for National Coffee Day