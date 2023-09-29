Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance rumors lead to ticket boom for upcoming Jets game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WGGB/WSHM) - In her hit song Fifteen, Taylor Swift says in life, you’ll do things greater than dating the boy on the football team.

Rumors of her “hanging out” with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have been circulating. This past weekend she was seen rooting for the team, and rumor has it she may be in the stands again as they take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Both Swifties and football followers want to be there.

“The cheapest ticket to attend this game went from 80 dollars to 136 dollars,” said Kyle Zorn.

Zorn from the event ticket site, Tick Pick, tells us before the rumors, demand continued to decline after the team lost Aaron Rodgers to an injury. This isn’t the first time the star has impacted the market, tickets for her recent eras tour, had resale value peaking in the thousands of dollars.

“It was the most in-demand tour we’ve ever seen. It’s one thing in the concert category, but then to be able to carry that over into a completely different category, it’s pretty insane,” said Zorn.

The hype for the singer’s appearance is surprising to some, jets fan and radio host Jake Asman tells Western Mass News, that he’s baffled by fans paying for the chance, not the guarantee to see the star. He thinks fans will have greater luck seeing her on TV.

“She’s not performing, she’s not singing the national anthem, she’s not doing the halftime show, so I just find the whole thing fascinating that they love her so much, they want to be in the building,” said Asman.

“It creates a narrative and spectator sport is very much driven by narratives and leaning into these events so having her attend creates interest,” said David Tyler.

Tyler, an associate sports management professor at UMass-Amherst. He explains how the exposure can benefit the team.

“From the merchandise side, there are good opportunities there, it’s short-lived but they can capitalize on that,” said Tyler.

If you have a blank space in your calendar on Sunday and can’t make it to New Jersey, Western Mass News will be airing the game on CBS 3!

