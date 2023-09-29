What you can get for National Coffee Day

By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Friday marked a holiday for coffee lovers that was akin to any major holiday.

Sept. 29 was National Coffee Day.

Sixty-seven percent of Americans drink coffee every day. That’s more than any other beverage, including water, according to National Coffee Association.

To celebrate that statistic and the day itself, a number of popular java spots offered deals, freebies and contests.

  • Cumberland Farms offered free coffee to customers.
  • Dunkin’ offered a free medium hot or iced coffee with a purchase.
  • Krispy Kreme offered a completely free medium hot or iced coffee. No purchase necessary.
  • Keurig started a contest to send a winner and three friends to its coffee house in upstate New York. Enter by Sept. 29 by commenting on the @Keurig Instagram post and tag two friends. Winners will also get a year’s supply of K-Cup pods.
  • Wendy’s had a small coffee for 99 cents on its app.

